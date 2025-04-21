- Home
Dushanbe To Host Tajik — Belarus Intergovernmental Commission On Trade And Economic Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Belarus Bakhtovar Safarzoda met with Minister of Agriculture and food of the Republic of Belarus Yuri Gorlov, reports Embassy of Tajikistan in Minsk.
During the conversation the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. Special attention was paid to the current positive dynamics of trade turnover and prospects of cooperation development, including the promotion of direct contacts between business circles, building up trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.
The sides also discussed issues related to the preparation for the upcoming 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled for September 2025 in Dushanbe. At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to work together to further strengthen the strategic partnership.
