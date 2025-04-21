Open Menu

Dushanbe To Host Tajik — Belarus Intergovernmental Commission On Trade And Economic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Dushanbe to host Tajik — Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation

DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Belarus Bakhtovar Safarzoda met with Minister of Agriculture and food of the Republic of Belarus Yuri Gorlov, reports Embassy of Tajikistan in Minsk.

During the conversation the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. Special attention was paid to the current positive dynamics of trade turnover and prospects of cooperation development, including the promotion of direct contacts between business circles, building up trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The sides also discussed issues related to the preparation for the upcoming 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled for September 2025 in Dushanbe. At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to work together to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

3 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

41 minutes ago
 Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

1 hour ago
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

1 hour ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World