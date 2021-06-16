UrduPoint.com
Dusseldorf Court Schedules Hearing On Nord Stream 2 AG's Complaint Against Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:56 PM

Dusseldorf Court Schedules Hearing on Nord Stream 2 AG's Complaint Against Regulator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A court in Dusseldorf set a date for hearings on the complaint of Nord Stream 2 AG to the German regulator on the third energy package, it will be held on June 30, according to the court's Wednesday press release.

"Under the leadership of Presiding Judge Ann-Christine Frister, the Third Cartel Senate of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf on June 30, 2021 ... will discuss the complaint of Nord Stream 2 AG against the Federal Network Agency's decision to exclude the gas pipeline [the Nord Stream 2] In the territory Germany from the field of energy regulation," the court said.

According to the court, the decision on the complaint will be announced no earlier than August 25.

