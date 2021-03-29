Dust Cloud From China Reaches West of Japan - Meteorological Agency

A cloud of yellow dust from East Asia's Gobi Desert that swept across China and the Korean Peninsula earlier in the month has reached western Japan, the Japanese meteorological agency said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A cloud of yellow dust from East Asia's Gobi Desert that swept across China and the Korean Peninsula earlier in the month has reached western Japan, the Japanese meteorological agency said on Monday.

According to the agency, visibility amid the dust storm has sunk to 10 kilometers (6 miles). On Tuesday, the dust cloud may reach central and northern parts of Japan. Forecasters warn that visibility may reduce to 5 kilometers, which will require extreme caution when driving.

The NHK channel is doing live broadcasts from various Japanese cities to track the dust pollution. Especially poor visibility is reported in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

In mid-March, Beijing was hit by the worst sandstorm in 10 years, followed by another one two weeks later, pushing air pollution to dangerous levels. The wind has moved clouds of dust toward the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Forecasters explain that sandstorms occur due to low precipitation in deserts and are likely to continue in April.