Dutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Dutch Acting Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld followed suit of Acting Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag and tendered resignation due to accusations of poorly organizing evacuations from Afghanistan, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Friday.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the Christian Democratic Appeal political party, of which Bijleveld is a member, NOS added.

Earlier this week, the Dutch lower chamber passed a vote of no-confidence in Kaag because of the poorly organized evacuations. Kaag announced her resignation soon after the vote. A vote of no-confidence in Bijleveld was also passed, but the minister initially said she would not leave the post anyway.

According to media reports, the Dutch government for months ignored urgent requests of the embassy in Kabul to evacuate staffers and families.