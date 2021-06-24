Dutch Acting Prime Minister Will Not Take Part in EU-Russia Summit

Dutch Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he would not participate in the potential summit of the European Union and Russia, which was proposed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Dutch Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he would not participate in the potential summit of the European Union and Russia, which was proposed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I do not mind a meeting with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin by the two presidents. I will not participate in the meeting with Vladimir Putin myself as a EU [member state representative]," Rutte said ahead of the European Council meeting.