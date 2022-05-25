Dutch Activists File Complaint With Court Over RT, Sputnik Blockage in EU

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Dutch activists have filed a collective complaint with the European Court of Justice over the blockage of RT and Sputnik in the European Union, spokesman of Bits of Freedom organization Rejo Zenger told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the association of Dutch reporters said that it plans to challenge the EU's decision on RT and Sputnik in the European Court of Justice together with other organizations.

"Yes, the complaint was filed with the court," Zenger said.