Dutch Agriculture Ministry Reports New Bird Flu Outbreak at Poultry Farm in South

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) An outbreak of avian influenza has been detected at a poultry farm in Sint-Oedenrode, a town in the Netherlands' North Brabant province, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and food Quality said on Saturday.

"The infected poultry farm is home to about 35,000 birds," the ministry said, adding that there are two other farms within a 1-kilometer (0.6 miles) radius that lodge 49,920 and 47,000 chickens, respectively.

All birds at all three farms will be culled in order to prevent the further spread of the virus, according to the statement.

Additionally, the ministry imposed a ban on transportation of "poultry, eggs, poultry manure and used bedding, as well as other animals and livestock products from commercial poultry farms" within a 10-kilometer radius from the Sint-Oedenrode farm.

Outbreaks of bird flu were also recently reported by such countries as Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium.