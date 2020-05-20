Dutch Agriculture Ministry Says Mink May Have Infected Human With Coronavirus

The Netherlands' agricultural ministry said it suspects minks can carry and infect humans with the novel coronavirus and is instituting mandatory testing measures in all mink farms in the country

"New research findings in the ongoing investigation into COVID-19 at mink farms suggest there has been a transmission of new coronavirus from mink to human," the statement published late on Tuesday read.

The ministry explained that researchers have found the coronavirus strain among minks and believe that one mink farm employee may have been infected by the animals.

The statement also said that researchers have found the antibodies for the virus among semi-feral cats near the farm.

The statement said that screening of all minks across the country will be mandatory and all employees must wear personal protective equipment when handling the animals.

Mink farming, for fur, was banned in the Netherlands in 2013 and is now in the process of being phased out.