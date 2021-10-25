Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to Tighten COVID-19 Measures

The Dutch Senior Organization ANBO, which defends the interests of the country's elderly, joined on Monday hospitals and the opposition to call on the authorities to tighten COVID-19 measures due to the surge in hospitalizations

Over the weekend, Dutch hospitals were the first to sound the alarm and urge the government to take new restrictive measures as the number of cases has jumped in the Netherlands.

"The government must urgently take measures to stop the rising infection rates and the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. ANBO supports the call that hospitals made last weekend to take action," ANBO said in a statement.

Currently, the vaccination rate among people over 65 stands at slightly above 90%, but more and more citizens of this age group are admitted to hospitals, the organization noted.

On Sunday, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the first time since July. There has also been an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, prompting doctors to suspend regular care.

Yesterday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 748, which was 45 more than on Saturday. Out of those, 185 were in intensive care.