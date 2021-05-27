Dutch, Australian Prime Ministers Talk About MH17 Plane Crash, Post-Pandemic Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he had a "good talk" with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, on issues including the 2014 airliner crash in eastern Ukraine.

"Australia and the Netherlands continue to work together on MH17.

We also discussed the importance of close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and of making safe travel possible in the post-pandemic period," he tweeted.

The MH17 flight was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when the plane vanished from radars over the war-torn Donetsk region. All 298 people on board died, most of them Dutch nationals but also dozens of Australians.

A Dutch-led team of international investigators concluded in 2018 that the plane was downed by a Buk missile fired by Ukrainian rebels, who denied having a weapon capable of hitting a high-flying jet.