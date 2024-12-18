Dutch Authorities Fine Netflix 4.75 Mn Euros Over Personal Data Use
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Dutch authorities fined video streaming giant Netflix 4.75 million Euros ($4.98 million) Wednesday over the handling of subscribers' personal data.
"Between 2018 and 2020, Netflix did not provide customers with enough information about what the company does with their personal data.
And the information that Netflix did provide was unclear in some areas," said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.
The authorities noted that Netflix had since updated its privacy statement and improved its information to subscribers over the use of data.
