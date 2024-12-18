Open Menu

Dutch Authorities Fine Netflix 4.75 Mn Euros Over Personal Data Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dutch authorities fine Netflix 4.75 mn euros over personal data use

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Dutch authorities fined video streaming giant Netflix 4.75 million Euros ($4.98 million) Wednesday over the handling of subscribers' personal data.

"Between 2018 and 2020, Netflix did not provide customers with enough information about what the company does with their personal data.

And the information that Netflix did provide was unclear in some areas," said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

The authorities noted that Netflix had since updated its privacy statement and improved its information to subscribers over the use of data.

The company has appealed the fine, according to the AP.

Related Topics

Company Fine 2018 2020 Netflix Million

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

28 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

32 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

47 minutes ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago

More Stories From World