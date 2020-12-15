Dutch Authorities Introduce Lockdown for 5 Weeks, Through January 19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Netherlands will go into general lockdown for five weeks through January 19, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday.

"The Netherlands are forced to go into isolation," the prime minister, who addressed the Dutch on Monday, said, as quoted by the NOS broadcaster.

The general self-isolation regime will enter into force on the night of December 15 and will last at least five weeks, until January 19, he said. In the Netherlands, all stores will be closed, except for those selling vital goods. Schools and universities will switch to distance learning from Wednesday, December 16.

Rutte urged residents of the Netherlands not to leave their homes unnecessarily and not to receive guests.

The prime minister noted that such tough measures are caused by a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.