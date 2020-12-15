UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Authorities Introduce Lockdown For 5 Weeks, Through January 19 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Dutch Authorities Introduce Lockdown for 5 Weeks, Through January 19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Netherlands will go into general lockdown for five weeks through January 19, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday.

"The Netherlands are forced to go into isolation," the prime minister, who addressed the Dutch on Monday, said, as quoted by the NOS broadcaster.

The general self-isolation regime will enter into force on the night of December 15 and will last at least five weeks, until January 19, he said. In the Netherlands, all stores will be closed, except for those selling vital goods. Schools and universities will switch to distance learning from Wednesday, December 16.

Rutte urged residents of the Netherlands not to leave their homes unnecessarily and not to receive guests.

The prime minister noted that such tough measures are caused by a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Netherlands January December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

26 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.