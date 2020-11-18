Dutch Authorities Relax Some Coronavirus Measures After Decline in Contagion - Reports

The Dutch authorities have relaxed some coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from Wednesday after registering a decline in COVID-19 contagion across the country, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Dutch authorities have relaxed some coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from Wednesday after registering a decline in COVID-19 contagion across the country, local media reported.

In October, a partial lockdown was introduced in the Netherlands in a bid to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the country's healthcare system. The measures prescribed closure of all restaurants and bars except for take away services, ban on gatherings of more than four people, cancellation of all public events and others. On November 4, the government introduced stricter restrictions, including closure of museums, theaters, casinos, cinemas and other public places. The working hours of different stores and the sale of alcohol were also limited.

"The figures are still too high, but the trend is downward, which is positive. The figures show that the measures are working, or actually that our behavior is working," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference as quoted by the media outlet.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, on his part said that one specific national goal was to reduce the number of coronavirus infections from about 4,000 daily to about 1,200.

Starting from Wednesday, the restrictions introduced on November 4 will be removed, however the country will continue to live in the regime of a partial lockdown. The government is yet to lay down the rules that would be in place during Christmas and New Year's Eve.