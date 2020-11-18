UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Authorities Relax Some Coronavirus Measures After Decline In Contagion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Dutch Authorities Relax Some Coronavirus Measures After Decline in Contagion - Reports

The Dutch authorities have relaxed some coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from Wednesday after registering a decline in COVID-19 contagion across the country, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Dutch authorities have relaxed some coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from Wednesday after registering a decline in COVID-19 contagion across the country, local media reported.

In October, a partial lockdown was introduced in the Netherlands in a bid to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the country's healthcare system. The measures prescribed closure of all restaurants and bars except for take away services, ban on gatherings of more than four people, cancellation of all public events and others. On November 4, the government introduced stricter restrictions, including closure of museums, theaters, casinos, cinemas and other public places. The working hours of different stores and the sale of alcohol were also limited.

"The figures are still too high, but the trend is downward, which is positive. The figures show that the measures are working, or actually that our behavior is working," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference as quoted by the media outlet.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, on his part said that one specific national goal was to reduce the number of coronavirus infections from about 4,000 daily to about 1,200.

Starting from Wednesday, the restrictions introduced on November 4 will be removed, however the country will continue to live in the regime of a partial lockdown. The government is yet to lay down the rules that would be in place during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Sale Netherlands October November Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolivia May Resume Diplomatic Relations With Chile ..

1 minute ago

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with MQM-Lond ..

1 minute ago

Walk held to mark world diabetes day

1 minute ago

Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

8 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

8 minutes ago

After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.