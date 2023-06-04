Dutch Bakers Preparing Strike Actions to Demand Higher Wages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Bakers in the Netherlands are set to go on strike if employers do not present a better offer for a pay rise by June 7, Dutch media reported on Saturday.

The trade unions are reportedly refusing to accept the employers' current offer to increase wages by an average of 5% a year as the offer is "far too low," the NL Times news portal reported.

In addition, the unions want to include in the two-year collective agreement a provision allowing early retirement, the report noted.

Bakers in the Netherlands faced various problems, including significantly higher energy costs, the report added.