UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Cargo Ship Adrift In North Sea For Days Towed To Norway's Port - Coast Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Dutch Cargo Ship Adrift in North Sea for Days Towed to Norway's Port - Coast Guard

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Rescue services have towed the Dutch-flagged cargo ship that had been adrift in the North Sea for several days without the crew to the Norwegian port town of Alesund, the Norwegian Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"The Eemslift Hendrika ship is in the port of Alesund, the operation was completed at 05:00 p.m.

local time [15:00 GMT]," the coast guard said in a statement.

The vessel with some 350 tonnes of oil and 50 tonnes of diesel on board sent a distress signal on Monday. Soon after that, the 12 crew members were evacuated by helicopter, with the ship further to drifting in the sea with a high risk of capsizing and causing an oil spill. The rescue services had to wait for safer weather conditions for several days to carry out the operation.

Related Topics

Weather Oil P

Recent Stories

Global initiative launched to tackle marine litter ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Announce More Actions On G ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has turned its geopolitical priorities in ..

2 minutes ago

US Budgets $35Mln to Research Ways to Cut Methane ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Resumes Drilling in Black Sea - Energy Mini ..

2 minutes ago

US Concerned By Violence in Northern Ireland, Call ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.