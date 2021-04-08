(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Rescue services have towed the Dutch-flagged cargo ship that had been adrift in the North Sea for several days without the crew to the Norwegian port town of Alesund, the Norwegian Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"The Eemslift Hendrika ship is in the port of Alesund, the operation was completed at 05:00 p.m.

local time [15:00 GMT]," the coast guard said in a statement.

The vessel with some 350 tonnes of oil and 50 tonnes of diesel on board sent a distress signal on Monday. Soon after that, the 12 crew members were evacuated by helicopter, with the ship further to drifting in the sea with a high risk of capsizing and causing an oil spill. The rescue services had to wait for safer weather conditions for several days to carry out the operation.