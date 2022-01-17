Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination From Tuesday - Health Authority

Dutch children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting January 18, the National Institute for Public Health said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Dutch children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting January 18, the National Institute for Public Health said on Monday.

"Starting on 18 January 2022, parents of children aged 5-11 years will receive a letter with information about COVID-19 vaccination for their child or children. An appointment... can also be scheduled as of 18 January," a statement read.

Most children hardly have COVID-19 symptoms but a small number of them risk becoming seriously ill, according to the agency.

Vaccination helps prevent complications that require hospitalization or intensive care, it said. A small dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be used, the statement said.

The country's Health Council recommended on December 3 that 5-to-11-year-olds who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be vaccinated. The advisory was updated on December 10 to include all children in this age group.