Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese Sister Cities - Reports

Published May 08, 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Dutch municipalities are increasingly severing official cooperation in trade and cultural exchange with their sister cities in China after years of friendly relations, Dutch media reported on Monday.

Over the past two years, eight municipalities and two provinces in the Netherlands have severed sister city relations with their Chinese counterparts, the NRC newspaper reported, adding that many other municipalities have sidelined or reduced to minimum cooperation with China, or are preparing to break off relations.

Among the cities that have ceased cooperation with Chinese sister cities are Breda, Tilburg, and Eindhoven, the report noted.

The city authorities explained their decision by the fact that the Chinese government allegedly oppressed and persecuted the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The cities of Weert and Capelle aan den IJssel said, in turn, that they had cut ties with China because they did not receive sufficient economic benefits from these relations, the report added.

Other cities said they intended to "focus more on friendship with European cities," the newspaper said.

