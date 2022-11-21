Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP27 Results 'Extremely Disappointing'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rob Jetten, the Dutch minister for climate and energy policy, has called the results of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) "extremely disappointing," as countries emerged reluctant to step up efforts for reducing CO2 emissions in 2022

"In this year of extreme weather changes and alarming reports about climate, we have failed to make significant progress in reducing CO2 emissions with all the countries doing it ... This is extremely disappointing," Jetten said in a statement released on Sunday.

COP27 was taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-20. It was scheduled to end two days earlier, but the participants took longer than expected to agree on creating a fund that would provide compensation for damage caused by climate change to the poorest countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said she expected more from COP27, especially in terms of new commitments to reduce fossil fuel consumption and additional efforts to mitigate climate change.