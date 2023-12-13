Open Menu

Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP28 Deal 'important Moment'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The call from the COP28 summit to transition away from fossil fuels is an "important moment" that keeps the ambition of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in play, the Dutch climate minister said Wednesday.

"For the first time the world is talking about moving away from fossil fuels," Rob Jetten wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "More ambition is always better but 1.5 degrees remains in sight."

