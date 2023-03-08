Dutch Company Gasunie Says Wrote Off Stake in Nord Stream

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Dutch company Gasunie has completely written off its 9% stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline after the sabotage, it said in a statement.

"In the current geopolitical context, Gasunie does not foresee a resumption of gas deliveries via Nord Stream for the foreseeable future and, as a result, does not expect to receive any more dividends.

So the value of Gasunie's interest in Nord Stream was reduced to ‚¬ 0 at the end of 2022. Gasunie is in close contact with the Dutch government and the other western European shareholders in Nord Stream regarding stabilisation of the pipelines to prevent further environmental damage and ensure safety," the statement says.