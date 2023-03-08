UrduPoint.com

Dutch Company Gasunie Says Wrote Off Stake In Nord Stream

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Dutch Company Gasunie Says Wrote Off Stake in Nord Stream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Dutch company Gasunie has completely written off its 9% stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline after the sabotage, it said in a statement.

"In the current geopolitical context, Gasunie does not foresee a resumption of gas deliveries via Nord Stream for the foreseeable future and, as a result, does not expect to receive any more dividends.

So the value of Gasunie's interest in Nord Stream was reduced to ‚¬ 0 at the end of 2022. Gasunie is in close contact with the Dutch government and the other western European shareholders in Nord Stream regarding stabilisation of the pipelines to prevent further environmental damage and ensure safety," the statement says.

Related Topics

Company Nord Gas Government

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

3 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islamâ€™ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islamâ€™ conference in New York today

3 hours ago
 Intâ€™l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Intâ€™l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.