Open Menu

Dutch Court Clears Export Of F-35 Parts To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Netherlands can continue to deliver parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in the Gaza Strip, after a Dutch court on Friday threw out a case brought by a group of human rights organisations.

The district court in The Hague said that supplying the parts was primarily a political decision that judges should not interfere with.

"The considerations that the minister makes are to a large extent of a political and policy nature and judges should leave the minister a large amount of freedom," the court ruled.

The organisations, including the local branch of Amnesty International, had argued that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel in its war with Hamas.

The US-owned F-35 parts are stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands and then shipped to several partners, including Israel, via existing export agreements.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Amnesty International The Hague Netherlands Court

Recent Stories

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

45 seconds ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

38 minutes ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

15 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

16 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World