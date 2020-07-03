UrduPoint.com
Dutch Court Declines MH17 Defense's Request For Probe Into Pilot Voloshin's Death

The Dutch court conducting the MH17 case trial has declined the defense's request for questioning the investigator who probed the death of Ukrainian pilot Vladyslav Voloshin, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Dutch court conducting the MH17 case trial has declined the defense's request for questioning the investigator who probed the death of Ukrainian pilot Vladyslav Voloshin, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Friday.

The defense of Russian national Oleg Pulatov, a suspect in the case, has requested an interview with the investigator to learn whether Voloshin's death could be related to his role in the deadly crash of the passenger plane.

However, the court declined the request due to its "speculative nature," Steenhuis said.

The judge noted that the investigator's evidence could be highly important for the probe.

The Ukrainian police reported in March 2018 that Voloshin, accused of downing Malaysia Airlines' Boeing 777, had committed suicide. The Ukrainian Security Service insists that Voloshin was not on duty on July 17, 2014, when Flight MH17 crashed over eastern Ukraine, leaving all 298 people on board killed.

