Dutch Court May Decide By 2021 Whether To Suspend Enforcing Rulings On Yukos Case - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands may decide by 2021 whether to suspend the enforcement of rulings on lawsuits filed by former shareholders of now-defunct oil and gas company Yukos; the Russian representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin, told Sputnik.

"The court is expected to make a decision on the issue until the end of December 2020. The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has earlier supported our position and rejected the plaintiffs' arguments on the court's lack of jurisdiction to consider the possible suspension [of the rulings' enforcement]," Galperin said.

In June, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled admissible Russia's cassation appeal against the decision of the Hague Court of Appeal to recover $57 billion in favor of the former Yukos shareholders. Initially, the arbitration court ruled to recover $50 billion from Russia, then the ruling was overturned by the Hague District Court, but last February the Hague Court of Appeal again sided with the shareholders. The ministry said that with account for penalties, the amount increased to $57 billion.

