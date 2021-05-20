Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euros in wages

Fugitive former auto chief Carlos Ghosn must repay nearly five million euros in wages to Nissan-Mitsubishi that he was paid by their Netherlands-based holding firm, a Dutch court ruled on Thursday

"The former director is not entitled to fair compensation, transitional compensation or arrears, as no employment contract has existed between him and the company," the court in Amsterdam said in a statement.