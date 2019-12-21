(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday ordered the country's government to take steps to cut greenhouse gas pollution by 25 percent from its 1990 levels by the end of 2020, media reported.

Many researchers suggest that the Netherlands will be able to cut emissions only by 19-23 percent by the end of the next year, which means that the government must to take steps to speed up the process, the DutchNews portal reported.

The Dutch government initially planned to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 17 percent from 1990 levels by 2020, but a court ruled in October 2018, when trying a case brought by NGO Urgenda, that the authorities be given a 25 percent target.

However, the government said that this matter should be left up to the parliament and appealed the initial ruling.

Friday's decision finalized the lengthy judicial proceedings on the issue, the media said.