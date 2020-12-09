Dutch court orders prosecution of UBS bank chief over money laundering at ING

A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered the prosecution of the head of Swiss banking giant UBS, Ralph Hamers, over money-laundering when he was CEO of the Dutch lender ING

The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered the prosecution of the head of Swiss banking giant UBS, Ralph Hamers, over money-laundering when he was CEO of the Dutch lender ING.

The court of appeal said in a statement that Hamers was the "de facto supervisor of the criminal offences committed by ING", which settled a 775-million-euro ($940 million) laundering probe with Dutch authorities in 2018.