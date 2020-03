Dutch Court Postpones MH17 Crash Hearings Until March 23

The District Court of The Hague decided on Tuesday to postpone the hearings in the case of the Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 until March 23

The hearings began at the Schiphol Judicial Complex on Monday. Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are the defendants in absentia.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was subsequently investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident and has called the JIT investigation biased as Russia's evidence, including radar data showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile, has been ignored by investigators.