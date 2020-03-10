UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court Postpones MH17 Crash Hearings Until March 23

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

Dutch Court Postpones MH17 Crash Hearings Until March 23

The District Court of The Hague decided on Tuesday to postpone the hearings in the case of the Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 until March 23

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The District Court of The Hague decided on Tuesday to postpone the hearings in the case of the Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 until March 23.

The hearings began at the Schiphol Judicial Complex on Monday. Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are the defendants in absentia.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was subsequently investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident and has called the JIT investigation biased as Russia's evidence, including radar data showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile, has been ignored by investigators.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam March July All From Court

Recent Stories

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

26 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces MA Final I.R Exter ..

2 minutes ago

All Sporting Events in Spain to Be Held Behind Clo ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Asks for $33Mln to Prepare for Coronavirus O ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting Could Be Postpon ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Zafar confirms nine new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.