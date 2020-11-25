UrduPoint.com
Dutch Court Rejects Requests For Probes Of Alternative MH17 Crash Causes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Dutch Court Rejects Requests for Probes of Alternative MH17 Crash Causes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Dutch court has rejected the request of defense lawyers to look into alternative versions of the 2-14 crash of Malaysian Boeing MH17 in Ukraine, the presiding judge, Hendrik Steenhuis, said Wednesday.

The probes were requested by lawyers of one of the defendants, a Russian national Oleg Pulatov.

