Dutch Court Rules To Admit Russian Arms Company Almaz-Antey Reports To MH17 Case Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Dutch Court Rules to Admit Russian Arms Company Almaz-Antey Reports to MH17 Case Materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The court in the Netherlands, which is holding a hearing on the 2014 crash of the MH17 flight over Ukraine, has agreed to add reports of Russian arms company Almaz-Antey to the case materials, the judge said Monday.

The company's 2015-2016 reports compared the damage to the crashed plane to the damage that a suspected missile could have caused.

The hearings on the case were postponed until April 15, the court said Monday.

More Stories From World

