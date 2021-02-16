Dutch court says government must lift Covid curfew

A Dutch court ordered Tuesday the government to lift a nationwide coronavirus curfew that sparked the worst riots in the Netherlands for decades

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A Dutch court ordered Tuesday the government to lift a nationwide coronavirus curfew that sparked the worst riots in the Netherlands for decades.

"The curfew must be lifted immediately," The Hague district court said in a statement after a judge said the government had wrongly used emergency powers to impose it.