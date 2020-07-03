UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court Says Request To Ask US For Satellite Images Of MH17 Crash Site Valid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:33 PM

Dutch Court Says Request to Ask US for Satellite Images of MH17 Crash Site Valid

The Dutch court hearing the MH17 case has ruled that the defense's request to once again ask the United States for classified satellite data of the plane's crash site in eastern Ukraine is justified, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Dutch court hearing the MH17 case has ruled that the defense's request to once again ask the United States for classified satellite data of the plane's crash site in eastern Ukraine is justified, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Friday.

"The interest in viewing satellite images and bringing them to the case is obvious. The court acknowledges that since the fall of 2016 the prosecutor's office has not made any attempts to verify whether these images can be made public in the framework of the criminal process. A repeated request would be justified," Steenhuis said.

Earlier this month, the defense has made a request to ask the US for satellite data that allegedly shows that a missile was launched at the Malaysian Boeing in 2014.

Prosecutor Theis Berger rejected the request.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The prosecution believes that the plane was downed by a Russian missile launched from Ukraine's breakaway east. Russia, which conducted its own investigation, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said the Russian evidence had been taken into account during the investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam United States SITE July Criminals 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

Embattled German FA introduces salary cap for seni ..

3 minutes ago

Concession for elderly citizens, students, journal ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on J ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 drug-pushers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

9 officials suspended on Chief Minister orders ove ..

13 minutes ago

Religious Ministry helps renovate minority worship ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.