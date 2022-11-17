Dutch Court Selectively Accepted Materials on MH17 Case - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Dutch court selectively accepted materials in the MH17 case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Dutch court selectively accepted materials in the MH17 case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In making its ruling, the court preferred to ignore the fact that all the conclusions of the Dutch prosecutor's office were based on the testimony of anonymous witnesses whose identities were classified, as well as on information of dubious origin and materials transmitted from the interested party - the SBU, which has been caught more than once giving false conflicting information," the statement says.

The ministry also noted that the defense's argument about the lack of convincing evidence that the MH17 flight had been shot down by the Buk air defense system of Russian origin had not been taken into account.

"Only those materials were selected for analysis that were intended to confirm the version imposed by The Hague. At the same time, documents declassified by the Russian Defense Ministry, indicating the transfer to Ukraine of a missile, the serial number of which matches that found on the wreckage at the crash site, were not taken into account," it said.

The court did not want to "find out in detail" where the rocket was launched from, and all the facts indicating that the launch could have been carried out by Ukrainian servicemen from the territory controlled by Kiev "were simply ignored," the ministry said.

"Primary raw data from Russian radars, as well as the reports and results of a full-scale experiment transmitted by the Almaz-Antey concern, confirming that the missile was launched from an area under the control of the Kiev authorities, were not attached to the materials of the criminal case. The same applies to the testimony of a number important witnesses brought in by the defense," the ministry added.

Ukraine itself refused to provide the court with both radar data and recordings of ground-based flight tracking services, and the Ukrainian air traffic controllers who worked that day "disappeared without a trace," it said

"A certain amount of clarity could be provided by satellite images of the United States, which were taken on the day of the crash. However, Washington refused the requests of the judges to disclose these data, or at least allow them to be viewed under special conditions," the ministry said.

It also pointed out that during the proceedings, the issue of Kiev's responsibility for not closing the airspace over the combat zone had not been properly analyzed.