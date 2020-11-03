Dutch Court Sends Russia Requests on Almaz Antey Reports on MH17 Case - Judge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Dutch court, which is holding hearings on the 2014 crash of MH17 passenger plane, sent Russia several requests on reports of Almaz Antey weapons company and is waiting for response, judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Tuesday.

The court has also sent a request to the United States for the satellite pictures of the crash site and has not received the reply on that yet.