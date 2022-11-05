UrduPoint.com

Dutch Court Sentences Man To Two Months In Prison For Attacking Vermeer Painting - Reports

Published November 05, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The last of three vandals who attacked the iconic painting Girl with a Pearl Earring by the Dutch artist Jan Vermeer has been sentenced to two months in prison, Dutch media reported on Friday.

In late October, the police in the Hague detained three vandals self-identifying as activists from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil who tried to spoil a painting by Vermeer. One of the perpetrators glued his head to the canvas, the second poured canned soup on the masterpiece, while the third filmed the vandalism act. The first and third have already received their two-month sentences.

The third man, who also glued his left hand to the wall on which the painting was hanging, was sentenced on Friday, the NL Times reported.

"The shock caused by the action cannot be considered peaceful. The canvas itself was not damaged, but parts of the painting are, such as the glass plate and the backing panel," the judge was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that enhanced security measures have been introduced in Berlin's public museums following recent attacks of climate activists on artworks in galleries across Europe.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to approve up to 46 fields for oil and gas production by 2025. The campaigners have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and gluing themselves to paintings in galleries.

