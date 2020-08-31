Dutch Court Suspends Hearings in MH17 Crash Case Until September 28 - Judge

A Dutch court has suspended hearings in the MH17 crash case until September 28, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Monday

A new block of hearings in the MH17 case in the Netherlands began on Monday.

It was initially supposed that the first session of the hearings would last until September 11th.

On September 28, the hearings will continue at 10:00 (08:00 GMT), the judge said.

He also said that the inquiries previously filed by the defense had been forwarded to the investigating judge. It is expected that a reply would be heard at future meetings. Then the defense will prepare for new requests.