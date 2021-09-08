Dutch Court to Consider Testimony of Late Expert Witness in MH17 Jet Crash Case

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Hague district court probing the deadly crash of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine will consider a testimony of a now deceased expert witness, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The defense team of Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov tapped the unnamed male witness to testify at the trial as a military expert familiar with the Buk missile system, which is believed to have downed the plane in 2014. Pulatov's lawyer Sabine ten Doesschate told Sputnik that he had been questioned by prosecutors but not the defense.

"If he testified and his testimony proves to be relevant the court will take it into account when passing the judgment," Anja Zandbergen said.

Hearings in the murder case against three Russians and a Ukrainian resumed at the court complex near Amsterdam on Monday. The four men stand accused of shooting a plane with 298 passengers and crew out of the sky at the height of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine. None of those on board, many of them Dutch, survived.