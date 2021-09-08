UrduPoint.com

Dutch Court To Consider Testimony Of Late Expert Witness In MH17 Jet Crash Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Dutch Court to Consider Testimony of Late Expert Witness in MH17 Jet Crash Case

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Hague district court probing the deadly crash of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine will consider a testimony of a now deceased expert witness, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The defense team of Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov tapped the unnamed male witness to testify at the trial as a military expert familiar with the Buk missile system, which is believed to have downed the plane in 2014. Pulatov's lawyer Sabine ten Doesschate told Sputnik that he had been questioned by prosecutors but not the defense.

"If he testified and his testimony proves to be relevant the court will take it into account when passing the judgment," Anja Zandbergen said.

Hearings in the murder case against three Russians and a Ukrainian resumed at the court complex near Amsterdam on Monday. The four men stand accused of shooting a plane with 298 passengers and crew out of the sky at the height of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine. None of those on board, many of them Dutch, survived.

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Russia Male The Hague Amsterdam Court

Recent Stories

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

8 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

22 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

22 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

25 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five Peopl ..

Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five People After Gas Explosion in Nogin ..

10 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.