UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court To Continue MH17 Case Hearings On June 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Dutch Court to Continue MH17 Case Hearings on June 8

The District Court of The Hague decided on Monday to continue the hearings in the case of 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The District Court of The Hague decided on Monday to continue the hearings in the case of 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 8.

"The court MH17 has been adjourned until 8 June 2020. This afternoon, we will publish the summary of this court day on our website and Twitter," the statement, published on the official Twitter account with news on the trial, read.

Hendrik Steenhuis, the presiding judge, said that the case file of the four defendants � Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko � would be studied on June 8.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board died. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). They have claimed that the plain was hit by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces.

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident and has called the JIT investigation biased, as Russia's evidence has been ignored by investigators.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Russia Twitter Died Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia June July 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

4 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, New Age Fitness launch digit ..

36 minutes ago

More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.