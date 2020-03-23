Dutch Court to Continue MH17 Case Hearings on June 8

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Court of The Hague decided on Monday to continue the hearings in the case of 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The District Court of The Hague decided on Monday to continue the hearings in the case of 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on June 8.

"The court MH17 has been adjourned until 8 June 2020. This afternoon, we will publish the summary of this court day on our website and Twitter," the statement, published on the official Twitter account with news on the trial, read.

Hendrik Steenhuis, the presiding judge, said that the case file of the four defendants � Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko � would be studied on June 8.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board died. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). They have claimed that the plain was hit by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces.

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident and has called the JIT investigation biased, as Russia's evidence has been ignored by investigators.