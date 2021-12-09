UrduPoint.com

Dutch Court To Give Floor To Prosecutors At Next MH17 Hearing On Dec 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) A Dutch court trying the 2014 crash of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine will resume the hearing in the case against four Russian and Ukrainian suspects on December 20.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis adjourned the hearing on Wednesday, saying the public prosecution would next take the floor to make an accusatory statement once the court considers the defense's request for access to a witness testimony.

Sabine ten Doesschate, the lawyer for Russian national Oleg Pulatov accused of playing a role in the alleged downing of Flight MH17, said that Dutch prosecutors withheld a statement of witness S45 who claimed that a Russian Buk missile was not involved.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian are being tried in absentia in a court near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. They are believed to be key figures with the eastern Ukrainian rebel forces blamed for the airliner's crash, in which all 298 people on board died. Many of them were Dutch flying from Schiphol to Kuala Lumpur.

