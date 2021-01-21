UrduPoint.com
Dutch Court To Hear Oral Arguments In Yukos Case In February

The top Dutch court will hear oral arguments next month in the legal battle between Russia and former shareholders of the defunct oil firm Yukos, the court's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday

The Supreme Court provisionally rejected Russia's bid in December to halt payments to claimants in excess of $50 billion.

Thea Tjeerdema said oral pleadings in the main action were set to begin on February 5.

Russia's justice ministry argues that the arbitration tribunal in The Hague wrongfully awarded damages to Yukos's three major shareholders in 2014.

Russia says it has proof that stakeholders acquired Yukos shares illegally through collusion, fake auctions and paying kickbacks to officials who oversaw the company's privatization in the 1990s.

