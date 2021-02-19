UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court To Rule Next Week On Covid Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Dutch court to rule next week on Covid curfew

Dutch appeals judges said Friday they will rule in a week's time on whether to overturn a lower court's order for the government to scrap its coronavirus curfew

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Dutch appeals judges said Friday they will rule in a week's time on whether to overturn a lower court's order for the government to scrap its coronavirus curfew.

The curfew, in place since January 23, looks set to stay in any case however as the government is pushing through a new law to reinstate it even if it loses the appeal.

The Dutch senate was due to vote on the matter on Friday, although that may now also be postponed until next week.

On Tuesday a lower court judge ordered the government to immediately lift the curfew, saying that such measures could only be used in sudden national emergencies such as a dyke breach.

Government lawyer Reimer Veldhuis told the appeals court on Friday that the curfew was introduced on January 23 to stop a "worrisome" surge of Covid-19 cases due to a new variant first found in Britain.

"Just before the introduction of the curfew, the water splashed against the dyke," Veldhuis told the appeals court in The Hague.

"To stay in the metaphor, the water level had to go down as quickly as possible to make room for the new wave." The case was launched by Covid-sceptic group Virus Truth, which has organised a series of protests via social media against coronavirus restrictions.

the s Truth founder Willem Engel said the appeal process was "theatre".

"It's mostly show and spectacle what we have seen the last week," he told AFP outside court.

"In reality the judge on Tuesday made the right call in her verdict when she said this is not the way you conduct this legislation and the curfew is illegitimate."

Related Topics

Senate Water Vote Social Media The Hague January May Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Has 20 Experts Working to Stop Ebola Outbreak ..

2 minutes ago

IMF dismisses inflation concerns of Biden stimulus ..

2 minutes ago

US woman, 90, treks miles in snow to get vaccinate ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks rise despite survey gloom

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves two plots

14 minutes ago

South Africa murders surged in final months of 202 ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.