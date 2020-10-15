UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court Unlikely To Rule On MH17 In Next Few Years Over Hague's ECHR Complaint- Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Dutch Court Unlikely to Rule on MH17 in Next Few Years Over Hague's ECHR Complaint- Source

The Dutch court is unlikely to rule on the MH17 crash case in the next few years as it would have to wait for the European Court of Human Rights, where the Hague recently filed a complaint over the same case, a source close to the ECHR told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Dutch court is unlikely to rule on the MH17 crash case in the next few years as it would have to wait for the European Court of Human Rights, where the Hague recently filed a complaint over the same case, a source close to the ECHR told Sputnik.

In July, the Dutch government said it would file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR. The court later confirmed that it received this case.

"As a result, the decision of the Dutch court, which has been reviewing the lawsuit of the Dutch prosecutors against the four people suspected of involvement in the crash � three Russians and one Ukrainian � since March 2002, cannot be made, to avoid conflict, before the decision of the supranational court, the ECHR, which usually takes several years to look into cases like that," the source said.

In addition, the latest lawsuit demonstrates that further consultations of Russia, the Netherlands, and Australia are "pointless," the source added.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Same Netherlands March July Government Court

Recent Stories

EU Officially Imposes Sanctions on Russia Over Nav ..

2 minutes ago

All resources being utilized for the beautificatio ..

2 minutes ago

136 doctors die of COVID-19 in Indonesia: data

2 minutes ago

Naat competition winner's names announced

2 minutes ago

Two more American service members test positive fo ..

15 minutes ago

EU Adds Russian Businessman Prigozhin on Libya San ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.