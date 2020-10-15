The Dutch court is unlikely to rule on the MH17 crash case in the next few years as it would have to wait for the European Court of Human Rights, where the Hague recently filed a complaint over the same case, a source close to the ECHR told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Dutch court is unlikely to rule on the MH17 crash case in the next few years as it would have to wait for the European Court of Human Rights, where the Hague recently filed a complaint over the same case, a source close to the ECHR told Sputnik.

In July, the Dutch government said it would file a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR. The court later confirmed that it received this case.

"As a result, the decision of the Dutch court, which has been reviewing the lawsuit of the Dutch prosecutors against the four people suspected of involvement in the crash � three Russians and one Ukrainian � since March 2002, cannot be made, to avoid conflict, before the decision of the supranational court, the ECHR, which usually takes several years to look into cases like that," the source said.

In addition, the latest lawsuit demonstrates that further consultations of Russia, the Netherlands, and Australia are "pointless," the source added.