Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday slammed three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible.

Riots in several cities around the country since Friday "is pure violence under the guise of protest," the premier said.

He added he would always defend the right to protest, but "I will never accept that idiots use pure violence," he told Dutch media.