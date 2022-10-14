Dutch Crown Princess Locked Away in Royal Palace Due to Kidnapping Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia remains confined to her home due to kidnapping threats against her, the king and queen of the Netherlands have said.

The 18-year-old princess moved to Amsterdam in September to study political science, psychology, law and economics at a local university. However, the princess had to leave her student residence and return to Huis ten Bosch royal palace on the outskirts of The Hague after she received numerous threats a few weeks ago.

"She cannot leave the house. That has enormous consequences for her life.

That means, naturally, that she does not live in Amsterdam and that she also can't actually step outside," Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by the Dutch newspaper NL Times.

The royal couple's press conference took place during their visit to Sweden. The princess's parents could not hold back their tears when talking about their daughter's hardships, the NL Times reported.

Other media noted that Princess Amalia continues to attend university, which is over 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the palace.