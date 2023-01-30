Dutch Cybersecurity Contractor Accuses Pro-Russian Group of Attack on Hospitals - Reports

Dutch cybersecurity firm Z-Cert providing services to health care institutions in the Netherlands has accused the pro-Russian hacker group KillNet of a series of DDoS attacks on Dutch hospitals, including in the city of Groningen, Dutch media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Dutch cybersecurity firm Z-Cert providing services to health care institutions in the Netherlands has accused the pro-Russian hacker group KillNet of a series of DDoS attacks on Dutch hospitals, including in the city of Groningen, Dutch media reported on Monday.

Z-Cert has claimed that KillNet is behind a cyberattack on the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), the NOS public broadcaster reported, adding that personal information of patients was not affected.

Other hospitals across the country might also be affected by the cyberattack, the report said.

The UMCG's website is currently out of service.

KillNet is famous for its DDoS attacks against the digital infrastructure of some NATO countries. Last week, the group announced large-scale hacker attacks on the infrastructure of Germany in response to Berlin's supplies of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.