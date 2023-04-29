UrduPoint.com

Dutch, Czech Experts Sent To Ukraine To Investigate Alleged War Crimes - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The Netherlands has sent experts to Ukraine for the third time to investigate alleged war crimes committed during the conflict, this time jointly with the Czech Republic, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Earlier this week, a team of forensic experts headed to Ukraine to investigate war crimes ... The team in question consists of 60 people, which also includes nine experts from the Czech Republic," the statement read.

This is the third time that Dutch experts went to Ukraine. Their responsibilities include collecting evidence and investigating alleged war crimes, according to the statement.

The first time a group of forensic experts from the Netherlands went to Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in May 2022.

The second visit took place late last year.

On March 2, 2022, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Russian officials reject any allegations of committing war crimes, stating that rather the military actions of the Ukrainian army in relation to the people living in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, incorporated into Russia in September last year, should be investigated.

