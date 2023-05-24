Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The coalition of countries ready to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine may expand as more want to support Kiev, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"Now that the United States has given the go-ahead to train Ukrainian pilots, it is clear that other countries will join the coalition," Ollongren was quoted as saying by the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS).

The so-called F-16 fighter jet coalition so far includes the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark.

Earlier in the day, Ollongren said the Netherlands would discuss providing Ukraine with F-16s with its allies, after the US authorized the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the collective West has provided to Ukraine as it allegedly gears up for a major offensive against Russian forces.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the possible transfer of F-16s to Ukraine raises the question of NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.