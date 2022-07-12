UrduPoint.com

Dutch Defense Minister Going To US To Talk Ukraine With Pentagon Chief

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Dutch Defense Minister Going to US to Talk Ukraine With Pentagon Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday she will travel to the United States this week for talks on Ukraine with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"Over the next couple of days I will be visiting the United States.

At the invitation of my US counterpart Austin, we will be discussing the situation in Ukraine, the importance of a strong NATO and cooperation with the EU," she said on social media.

Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, flew to Ukraine on Monday in a show of support for the government in Kiev. He met with Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

