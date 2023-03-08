Dutch Defense Minister Urges EU to Accelerate Delivery of Ammunition to Kiev

UrduPoint.com

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called on Wednesday for a meeting with representatives of the EU defense industry to accelerate the supply of ammunition to Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called on Wednesday for a meeting with representatives of the EU defense industry to accelerate the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Stockholm hosted an informal meeting of EU defense ministers.

"Ukraine urgently needs ammunition. This was also reflected in the situation in Bakhmut. In Stockholm, I called for an early meeting with representatives of the European defense industry for the accelerated delivery of more ammunition," Ollongren said on Twitter.

The Dutch government said earlier that it would provide 2.5 billion Euros ($2.64 billion) in assistance to Ukraine. In late January, the Netherlands announced its intention to supply Kiev with two Patriot air defense systems and missiles.

In addition, the Netherlands said that it would consider the possibility of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities in Donbas for months now with both Russia and Ukraine pumping it with weapons and military personnel. For Donbas, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which previously served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago. However, over the past two months, the situation has come closer to complete encirclement of the city by Russian troops.

