Dutch Defense Ministry Claims Russian Jets Caused 'Dangerous Situation' For Dutch Warship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian military jets caused "a dangerous situation" near a Dutch warship in the Black Sea last week, the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said on Tuesday.

"Armed Russian military jets caused a dangerous situation in the Black Sea near HNLMS Evertsen last Thursday.

The aircraft repeatedly flew dangerously low over and close to the ship and carried out mock attacks. HNLMS Evertsen was in international waters during these harassments," the ministry tweeted.