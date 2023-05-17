Dutch Defense Ministry To Strengthen Protection Of Infrastructure In North Sea
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 03:10 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Netherlands Defense Ministry said in a statement it plans to strengthen the protection of infrastructure in the North Sea.
The protection is to include early detection and containment of threats.
In the coming years, the ministry will upgrade equipment, including submarines, as well as strengthen naval intelligence, according to the statement.